Willie Richard “Richie” Johnson, 66, of Reidland, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at his home.
Richie was born in Paducah on Nov. 23, 1954, to J.W. “Bill” Johnson and Minnie (Miller) Johnson. He was a 1973 graduate of Reidland High School, where he played baseball for the Reidland Greyhounds. Richie retired from the river towing industry after 38 years. Before Alzheimer’s Disease robbed him of his abilities, Richie enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle, DIY projects, and was an avid UK fan. He was a faithful member of Reidland Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kathy L. (Parham) Johnson; one son, Matthew K. Johnson (Autumn) of Reidland; one daughter, Laura C. Dunn (Rodney) of Paducah; four grandchildren, Ryder W. Dunn, Wyatt M. Johnson, Layla C. Dunn, and Rowen E. Dunn; two sisters, Cathey S. Holler (Robert) of West Paducah and Patricia A. Davis of Waverly, Tennessee; and his beloved dog and constant companion, Emma.
Richie was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. “Bill” and Minnie Johnson.
The family would like to thank Mercy Hospice and his private caregivers, Kendra Wade, Ashton Johnson, and Mary Guilmain for the kind and compassionate care provided to Mr. Johnson.
A funeral service for Richie Johnson will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Terrell Lee officiating.
Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in memory of Richie Johnson to the Alzheimer’s Association; 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 4, Louisville, KY 40203; or to the McCracken County Humane Society; 4000 Coleman Road Paducah, KY 42001.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.