BURNA — Willie May (Chittenden) Massey, 104, of Burna, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services in Salem.
Mrs. Massey was born May 30, 1916, to J.L. and Lena Tyner Chittenden, at home in Livingston County. She, and her husband Leon, were founding members of Burna Central Baptist Church in Burna. She was also a longtime member of the Livingston County Homemakers.
Mrs. Massey was a great fan of the American Legion Post #217, where she and her husband, were charter members. Mrs. Massey was a “Rosie the Riveter” in Evansville during World War II helping support the war effort. Mrs. Massey also enjoyed flowers, especially roses.
She is survived by two nieces, Cynthia Chittenden of Hampton and Shirley (Mike) Merritt of Benton; three nephews, Douglas (Linda) Black of Hampton, Garry (Sue) Chittenden of Hampton, and Barry (Angie) Chittenden of Hampton.
Mrs. Massey was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Leon Massey; two sisters, Marie Black and Lois May; two brothers, Lucian and Wayne Chittenden; a nephew, Louis Chittenden; and her parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from noon until the funeral hour, on Friday, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
Condolence may also be left online at boyd
