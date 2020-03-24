POWHATAN, Va. — Willie C. Massa, 86, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home in Powhatan.
He is survived by adaughter, Susan Magee of Powhatan; a son, Brian Massa of Powhatan; a sister, Willodene Jackson of Indianapolis, Indiana; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lenda Massa; and his parents, Chester and Amanda Bussell Massa.
There will be no public services at this time due to governmental mandated restrictions.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
