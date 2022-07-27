Willie Mae “Jiggs” Matheny, 92, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Willie Mae was born in McCracken County on Oct. 23, 1929, to the late Rev. Willie “Bill” and Ora Mae Chambers. She retired as a bus driver for the Paducah City School System. Jiggs enjoyed going to yard sales and was a caregiver to many over the years. She was a member of Victory Assembly Worship Center.

Service information

Jul 27
Funeral Ceremony
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
1:30PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Jul 26
Visitation
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
11:30PM-1:30PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
