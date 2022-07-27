Willie Mae “Jiggs” Matheny, 92, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Willie Mae was born in McCracken County on Oct. 23, 1929, to the late Rev. Willie “Bill” and Ora Mae Chambers. She retired as a bus driver for the Paducah City School System. Jiggs enjoyed going to yard sales and was a caregiver to many over the years. She was a member of Victory Assembly Worship Center.
She is survived by her daughters, Sondra Massey Waltmon and Ginger Lois Culp; her sons, Darrell Massey (Renee’) and Kenny Culp (Mary Vannerson), all of Paducah; four grandchildren, Shirlonda Edwards (Donnie), Shannon Waltmon (LaRay), Ryan Massey (Cindy), and Jason Massey (Jenny); nine great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Latham; two brothers, Billie Joe Chambers and Ralph Chambers; a great-granddaughter; and her parents.
A funeral service for Jiggs will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Jim Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Donate Life, 701 East Byrd Street, 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219.
