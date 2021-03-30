Willie Joe Sigler, 72, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Willie became a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church during his youth. The words “Scholar, Soldier, Craftsman” are carved on his headstone and summarize his life. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and earned the rank of Eagle. He was a 1966 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and a 1971 graduate of Murray State University where he earned the degrees of Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts in College Teaching, and Specialist in College Teaching in areas of Geography and Political Science. During the Cold War, Willie was a member of the reserve components of the United States Army and the Kentucky Army National Guard and was a Naval Aviation Officer Candidate in the United States Navy. During his almost 12-year military career, Willie was on Active Duty for training for a total of 28 months which included the Russian Language program at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California. Willie also attended intelligence schools in Arizona, Texas and Maryland during his military career. Upon returning home from the language school, Willie prayed the Lord’s Prayer in Russian in four of the annual Pentecost community programs presented by the Paducah Cooperative Ministry. During the late 1980s and early 1990s, Willie was the financial clerk for client assistance with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Willie was a journeyman electrician licensed by the City of Paducah, Kentucky, and completed the last three decades of his electrical career in the Power Operations Department of the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant and was an essential employee at the plant during the COVID-19 PANDEMIC and was a COVID-19 SURVIVOR.
Willie is survived by three sons, Timothy Joe Sigler and wife, Tonya, Jeffrey Michael Sigler and Daniel Adam Sigler all of Paducah; a sister, Mary Yarbrough of Sheridan, Illinois; a brother, Robert Sigler of Cudjoe Key, Florida; his companion, Janet Free of Dyersburg, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Jeanne Louise Parks Sigler. His parents were, Robert Henry Sigler and Rubye Louise Collins Sigler.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. John Smithmier officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Society P.O. Box 8433 Paducah, KY 42002 or to Paducah Cooperative Ministry 402 Legion Dr. Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
