KEVIL — Willie Mae Gray, 90, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Willie Mae spent most of her time outdoors and enjoyed feeding the birds and the squirrels. She took pride in having a big garden every year and enjoyed picking and canning the produce. Willie Mae was a wonderful mother and loved her family dearly. She enjoyed having company and always made everyone feel welcome in her home.
She was of the Baptist Faith
She is survived by one son, Johnny Gray of Kevil; three daughters, Reba Bass of Bandana, Kathy Newton of Barlow, and Vickie Payne of Barlow; one sister, Mary Louise Pool of Ingleside; 12 grandchildren and 30 great- grandchildren.
Willie Mae was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Raymond Gray; and her parents, William and Florence Brunson.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel with Rev. Neil Eidson and Rev. Billy Don Crabtree officiating. Interment will follow at Oscar Community Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Monday at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 regulations. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet distancing in our facility at all times.
Condolences for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
