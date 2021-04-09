BENTON — Willie Irene Edwards, 91, of Benton, died on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her home.
She was a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sons, Carl Newton and George Newton, both of Benton; three daughters, Judy McLeod of Benton, Margaret McLeod of Princeton and Kathy King of Benton; a brother, Charles Clovis Collins of Benton; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Edwards; her first husband, Homer Newton; three sons, Homer Newton Jr., Chuck Newton and Gerald Edwards; a daughter, Irene Turner, three brothers; and three grandchildren.
Service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home with the Rev. David Hamlett officiating. Interment will be at Hiett Cemetery in Benton.
Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.