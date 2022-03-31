Willie Lee Bolden Jr., 93, of Paducah, died at 9 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Providence Point Healthcare in Paducah.
He was of the Baptist faith.
He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean War and a retiree from Ranger Transportation after twenty years of service.
He is survived by three daughters, Mary Helen McNeal, Jennifer Kay Bolden, and Felita Fay Bolden; four sons, Gary Woods, Carlos Jerome Bolden, Steven Lee Bolden and Roderick Diverous Bolden; 20 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Earnestine Bolden Gatlin, Evelyn Bolden Brown, and Lucille Bolden Perry; one brother, Thomas Ray Bolden; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lizzie Ruth Cole Bolden; one son, two sisters, and one brother. His parents were Willie Lee Bolden, Sr. and Ruby Rhea Rhodes Bolden.
Services are scheduled at noon Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. Melanie Nunn officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may also call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
All attendees are required to wear masks.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
