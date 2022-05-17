CALVERT CITY — William “Willy T” Thornton, 35, of Calvert City, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Marshall County Hospital.
William was a furnace operator at CCMA. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles, fishing, and cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Surviving is his wife, Destiny Thornton; four children, William Carson Thornton Jr., Cameron Bradley Thornton, Gabriel Frawley Smith, Abigail Nichole Thornton; his father, Lex Thornton Jr.; his mother, Rebecca Scott; his stepmother, Rhonda Duncan Thornton; four siblings, Lex Thornton III, Amber Haller, Alexis Thornton, Shawn Scott; his grandmother, Judy F. Skinner; his father-in-law, Charles Lynch; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mamie Jo Thornton; and his grandfather, Ernest E. Scott.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Farmer officiating. Burial will follow at Trace Creek Church Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 1 p.m. to service hour on Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolence may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.