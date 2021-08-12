GILBERTSVILLE — William “Willy” Johnson, 68, of Gilbertsville, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Landmark of Kuttawa.
William was born on March 25, 1953, in Michigan to the late Roy and Francine Bryan Johnson. He worked for more than 40 years as a blacktop technician for Jim Smith Contracting where he later retired. Fishing, shooting guns and collecting and building trains were some of his valued hobbies. He loved to play games and cards with his kids and spending time riding on his tractor and buggy.
William is survived by his wife of 42 years, Joanne Johnson; three stepchildren, Tammy Bentle (Greg) of Ashland, David Edwards of Grand Rivers and Bryan Edwards (Stephanie) of Benton; one sister, Bonnie Johnson of Gilbertsville; one brother, T.J. Johnson of Gilbertsville; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and his Siberian Husky, Kope.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Francine Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr with Larry Davidson and Fred Lowrance officiating. Burial will follow at Marshall County Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the 2 p.m. service time Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105; or Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
You may share a hug, send a message or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
