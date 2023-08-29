It is with heavy and saddened hearts that we announce William “Will” Nicholas Guill, aged 26, has passed from this life into the next. While most knew him as Will, his family knew him as Nick.
Nick accomplished much during his short time on Earth with us. He graduated from Red Bank High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, third in his class, with honors, where he also achieved the rank of ROTC Battalion Commander.
After high school, he graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with honors and was a founding member of the Sigma Nu fraternity where he served as Eminent Commander.
Most recently, he achieved the Master Mason degree and was a member of Collierville #152 F & AM Masonic Lodge.
He worked as a security compliance analyst at FedEx Corporate headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was well-liked and respected by his team. He was also a member of Bellview Baptist Church.
Nick is survived by mother, Lisa Guill; father, Bill Guill; stepmother, Tera Guill; sister, Jordan Guill; half-sister, Lauren Guill; grandmother, Carol Guill; and grandparents Charles and Joanne Wring.
He was preceded in passing by grandparents Emmett Eugene Gossett; grandfather Harold Guill; and stepsister Olivia-Mae Pickett.
Several of Guill’s loved ones left messages of remembrance in his honor.
Dad and Mom, Tera, said: “We will always love and cherish the special memories we had with you during your short life on earth. Your drive for excellence in all that you did is a truly inspirational legacy that you leave with us. We will forever love and miss you!”
Mom, Lisa said: “You were a true hero to your sister, Jordan! We love you and you will forever be in our hearts each and every day and every moment. You were a true friend and loved truly and deeply. Your love for our Father, our Lord was true.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. The funeral service will follow the next day at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 at the funeral home followed by burial at Maplelawn Park Cemetery in Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to: Collierville Lodge #152 F & AM, 106 North Main St., Collierville, TN 38017, in memory of William “Will” Guill; and UTC Sigma Nu Fraternity, 3700 Altamira Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37421.
