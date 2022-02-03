William Edward Westgate Jr., 80, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab.
He was a member at Highland Baptist Church.
William is survived by four daughters, Linda Gulliver (Tom) of Santee, California, Rene Britt, of Louisville, Brenda Tannenbaum, of Tonica, Illinois, and Lori Britt, of Utica, Illinois; two sons, B. J. Westgate, of Arizona, James Britt, of Paducah; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Pam Bolden; one son, Danny Westgate, and his parents, William and Jean Endcott Westgate.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
