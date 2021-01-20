KUTTAWA — William “Bill” Weaks, 72, of Kuttawa, died on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Caldwell Medical Center.
He was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church. He was a retired chemical operator at ISP in Calvert City.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patsy Yates Weaks; and a son, Steven Weaks and wife Susan, of Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Joyce Reynolds Weaks; and a sister.
Friends may call from 3-5 p.m. today, Jan. 20, 2021, at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville. Masonic services will be held at 5 p.m. today at the funeral home followed by the funeral with the Rev. Mike Boyd officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Zion Baptist Church, 3492 St. Rt. 810 S, Kuttawa, KY 42055.
You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
