WICKLIFFE — William Michael Vierling, 67, of Wickliffe, previously of St. Louis, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Vierling is survived by a son, Jesse Vierling of St. Louis; four sisters, Theresa Valentine of Fairhope, Alabama, Veronica Bradford of St. Peters, Missouri, Lisa Speicher of Columbia, Missouri, and Christina Matulis of Lenexa, Kansas; three brothers, Francis Vierling of Raleigh, North Carolina, Phillip Vierling of Phoenix and Kevin Vierling of St. Charles, Missouri; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Mabel Hoope Vierling.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Wickliffe is in charge of arrangements.
You may leave a message for the family or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
