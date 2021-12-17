PADUCAH — William Tyler Osborne McCutcheon, 37, of Hays, Kansas, died Dec. 8, 2021, at his home. He was born in Paducah, Kentucky. Mr. McCutcheon graduated from Henry County High School in Paris, Tennessee, in 2002, and immediately entered the U.S. Marine Corps. He served until 2006, and his stations included Spain, several African nations, and combat duty in the Iraq War.
Tyler attended Carteret Community College in Morehead, North Carolina, and the University of Kentucky’s College of Engineering on the WKCTC campus in Paducah. He worked for several firearms manufacturers and retailers, most recently as vice president of Joe Bob Outfitters in Hays.
Tyler had a passion for being outdoors and loved traveling. His 4Runner was his pride and joy and it was fitted with a rooftop tent so he and Miranda could camp in solitude and private places where he could best enjoy the great outdoors. When not traveling, he enjoyed dining on the finest foods he could prepare and trying new restaurants. He was a man who never stopped learning and was learning how to play guitar and harmonica.
He is survived by his wife, Miranda; his mother, Phyllis Osborne, of Paducah; two uncles, Bill Osborne and Tom Osborne, and his dogs, Schoon, Roscoe and Lucy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gene McCutcheon of Paris, Tennessee; and his grandparents, Earl and Helen Osborne of Marshall County, Kentucky.
Services will be Monday, December 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Brock’s~Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, Kansas.
Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.