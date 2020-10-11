William “Tommy” Wilson, 67, of Paducah died on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Mr. Wilson was a truck driver and a member of Paducah Holiness Church.
He is survived by his wife, Alice (McManus) Wilson of Paducah; four sons, Brian Wilson (Carly) of Portland, Oregon, Brent Wilson (Tina) of Paducah, Christopher Wilson of Paducah, Ronnie Shumaker (Vicki) of Hickory; one daughter, Lori Jean Wilson (Angie) of Temple City, California; one brother, Keith Earley of Pacific, Missouri; three grandsons, Jacob Wilson (Chasnee), Cody Shumaker (Chelsea), Cory Shumaker; one great-granddaughter, Rayna; two great-grandsons, Cole and Collin; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, L.H. and Bertie (Keeling) Wilson.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Paducah Holiness Church in Paducah with T.L. Futral and Lamar Futral officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to the National Kidney Foundation, 250 East Liberty Street, Suite 710, Louisville, Kentucky 40202.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
