CAIRO, Ill. — William Todd Childers, 40, of Cairo, passed away at 12:48 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at his home.
Todd was born on April 23, 1981, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, a son of Donnie and Judi (Winter) Childers. He worked as a welder for James Marine Inc., most recently at their Wickliffe yard. Todd was also a mechanic and could fix anything you put in front of him. He loved riding motorcycles, camping and spending time outdoors, but especially loved spending time with his family. Todd was a member of Church of the Redeemer in Cairo.
Survivors include his brother, J.P. (Andrea) Childers of St. Joseph; his nephew, Will Childers; his niece, Addi Childers; his uncle and aunt, Bill and Mia Winter of California; his cousin, Cyndi Winter of Colorado; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; and his parents, Donnie and Judi Childers.
Funeral services will be held at Church of the Redeemer in Cairo at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, with James Muriuki officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.
Visitation will be held at Crain Funeral Home in Cairo from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept 2, 2021, and will resume at Church of the Redeemer on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Church of the Redeemer or Crain Funeral Home.
Crain Funeral Home in Cairo has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To view obituary or to leave an online condolences for the family visit www.crainsonline.com.
