TEXAS CITY, Texas — William Nelson Thomasson (Billy) passed away at 5:00 a.m. Sunday Feb. 27, 2022.
He was of the Baptist faith, U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, and a retiree of AT&T.
Survivors include daughter, Alicia Thomasson of Galveston, Texas; son, William Paul Thomasson of Dallas, Texas; five sisters, Mary Edwards of Paducah; Geraldine Nall of Munford, Tennessee; Sandra Boulton of La Center, Kentucky; Patricia Whalen of Paducah; Millie Ray of Reidland; three brothers, Arvel Thomasson, Cleveland, Tennessee; Harold Thomasson, of Glade Hill, Virginia; and Ricky Thomasson of Paducah; and many numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister. His parents were Ollie James and Mildred Geraldine Nelson Thomasson.
Memorial Services and Honor Guard will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday March 12, 2022 at Southland Baptist Temple in Paducah, Kentucky.
Friends may call from noon-1 p.m. at Southland Baptist Temple.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.