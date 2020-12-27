William Thomas “Tom” Saxon, 87,
of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Providence Pointe Healthcare.
Tom was born in Paducah on Friday, June 30, 1933, to Charles and Myrtle Saxon. He served his country as a sergeant
in the U.S. Army and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He was the owner/operator of Dog ‘N’ Suds restaurant.
Mr. Saxon is survived by his nephews, Matthew Saxon, of Snoqualmie, Washington, and
Justin Saxon, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Mr. Saxon was preceded in death
by his wife, Donna Rudd Saxon; his parents, Charles M. Saxon and Myrtle Ferguson Saxon;
his brothers Joe M. Saxon and Robert E. Saxon.
A private urn burial will take place at a
later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take
the form of contributions to
Trinity United Methodist Church, 6125 Blandville
Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
All arrangements
are being handled
by Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah. You may leave a message
of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
