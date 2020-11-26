William “Bill” Elton Taylor, 82, of Paducah, died at 6:45 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mr. Taylor worked as an electrician for the railroad, was a carpenter and retired as supervisor for the Easter Seals Adult Services. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.
He is survived by three daughters, Gwen Taylor Dean, Rhonda Taylor and Angela Norris, all of Paducah; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bea Hobbs Shoulta and Linda Vinson, both of Paducah; two brothers, J.B. Taylor of Murray
and Bonnie Taylor of Hickory; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Joann Hobbs Taylor; a son, William Kevin Taylor; and two brothers.
A private funeral Mass will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with the Rev. Bruce Fogle officiating. Burial will follow at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery. Private family visitation will be held at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Cassidy’s Cause, 6075 Clinton Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
