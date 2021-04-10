HERMITAGE, Tenn. — William “Stan” Stanley Baker Jr., 65, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Tristar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. William was born in Manteno, Illinois, on June 28, 1955, to the late William Baker, Sr. and Della Rushing Baker McGrew. He grew up in Metropolis, Illinois, and St. Anne, Illinois, and graduated from St. Anne High School in 1973.
Stan was an avid woodworker and talented carpenter, having worked as a carpenter since age 13. Stan was devoted to his God. Stan and his wife, Diana, have been members of Lifepointe Church in Hendersonville, Tennessee, for over a decade. Stan was passionate about doing ministry at church. When Stan wasn’t spending time in fellowship at church, he could always be found strumming the guitar, continuing to hone on his martial arts skills, and looking forward to retirement.
Stan absolutely adored his wife, his family, his church and his friends. He was an amazing man of God, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, and friend, and will be greatly missed by all the lives he touched.
Stan was preceded in death by his father, William S Baker, Sr.; stepmother, Maxine Cobb Baker; mother, Della Imogene Rushing McGrew; stepfather, George McGrew; stepsister, Barbara Bartz; and grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
William is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Diana L. Baker; children: Benjamin (Samantha Doezma) of Clarksville, Dawn (Matthew) Kidwell of Hermitage, Milissa (Andrew) Winkel of Clifton, Illinois, and Robert (Danielle) Williams, Jr. of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandchildren, Kayla (Walter) Jumper of Lebanon, Ryan (Elisa Joy) Kidwell of Lebanon, Alexander J. Winkel of Clifton, Illinois, Bryan Winkel of Clifton, Illinois, Katherine L. Winkel, of Clifton, Illinois, Anna Winkel of Clifton Illinois, Collin Williams of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Ian Williams of Colorado Springs, Colorado; great grandchildren, Bella Marie Jumper of Lebanon, Khloe Railyn Jumper of Lebanon, and unborn baby girl, Jumper of Lebanon; siblings, Donna (John) Baker Kindle of Morocco, Indiana, and Michael A. Baker of Florida; and several stepsisters and one stepbrother; friends, Karen Gerrty Regnier; and might as well be brothers, Claude Capprioti and Bill Baum.
Cremation Society of Tennessee is assisting the family with arrangements.
