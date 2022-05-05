MAYFIELD — William “Bill” H. Snow, 85, of Bloomington, Indiana, formerly of Graves County, died at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Bloomington.
He worked in the restaurant industry.
He is survived by his sister, LaVerne Chandler of Bloomington, Indiana; sister, Dorothy Fulcher of Bloomington, Indiana; brother, Hugh Snow of Wingo.
He was preceded in death by brother, Wayne Snow; stepmother, Jettie Watson Snow; parents, William Hobart & Clara Lillian Womack Snow.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Burial will follow in the Rozzell Chapel Cemetery.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at funeral home.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
