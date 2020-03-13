William Rodney White went to his heavenly home Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Rodney was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and retired from sales with Keebler Co/Kellogg’s Co. Rodney loved life and was an avid UK basketball fan and great fan of Georgia football. Rodney was raised in Georgia, graduating from Commerce High School. He enjoyed playing golf, tennis, and pickleball. Rodney and his wife of 25 years, Phyllis, enjoyed traveling extensively abroad and in the US. They enjoyed many mission trips with their church and Upward Sports. Rodney was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church, where he was a member of the choir. Rodney was also a Gideon for the past 12 years. He and his wife facilitated “Divorce Care” for many years at Paducah First Baptist Church and Lone Oak First Baptist Church.
Rodney is survived by his wife Phyllis, his daughters, Kelli White Cash and Lacy White Hobbs (Darren). He is also survived by his step-daughter, Michelle Harbison (James) and step-son, Sean Henley (Ashley). He is survived by his brother Robert L. White. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, who he cherished every moment with and were the light of his life; Trevor Hayden, Caden Cash, Myles Hobbs, Kelsi Harbison, Trae Harbison, Cecilia Henley, and SJ Henley.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. William B. White of Hermitage, Tennessee.
Services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Martin and Terry McIntosh officiating. Visitation will be held at Milner and Orr Funeral Home of Paducah on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 1 pm until service time.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Gideon’s International, Southside Camp, P.O. Box 3232, Paducah, KY, 42002, American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave., Suite 4, Bowling Green, KY 42101 or American Heart Association, Kentucky Region, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222.
