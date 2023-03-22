LYON COUNTY — William Rodney White, 75, passed from this life into the waiting arms of Jesus on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side.
Rodney was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church. He had been an active member of the Eddyville Fire Department and the Lyon County Rescue Squad. He was a former executive vice president of the Bank of Lyon County. His law enforcement years included time spent as a deputy sheriff under his dad, sheriff Bill White and as a deputy under sheriff Rudy Higgins. He also served as a deputy jailer. He went on to become a Kentucky water patrol officer on Kentucky Lake, which he called his dream job. When the state merged Water Patrol into Fish and Wildlife, he became a conservation and boating officer. As a water patrol officer, he taught boating safety in several area middle schools. Rodney loved hunting, fishing, and shooting sports as long as he was able.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.