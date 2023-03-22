LYON COUNTY — William Rodney White, 75, passed from this life into the waiting arms of Jesus on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side.

Rodney was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church. He had been an active member of the Eddyville Fire Department and the Lyon County Rescue Squad. He was a former executive vice president of the Bank of Lyon County. His law enforcement years included time spent as a deputy sheriff under his dad, sheriff Bill White and as a deputy under sheriff Rudy Higgins. He also served as a deputy jailer. He went on to become a Kentucky water patrol officer on Kentucky Lake, which he called his dream job. When the state merged Water Patrol into Fish and Wildlife, he became a conservation and boating officer. As a water patrol officer, he taught boating safety in several area middle schools. Rodney loved hunting, fishing, and shooting sports as long as he was able.

Service information

Mar 23
Funeral Ceremony
Thursday, March 23, 2023
1:00PM
Lakeland Funeral Home
1133 US Hwy 62 East
Eddyville, KY 42038
Mar 23
Visitation
Thursday, March 23, 2023
10:00AM-1:00PM
Lakeland Funeral Home
1133 US Hwy 62 East
Eddyville, KY 42038
