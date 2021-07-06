BENTON — William “Billy” Riley, 69, of Benton, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Crittenden County Health & Rehabilitation Center.
He was an electrician for Proform and a member of First Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his two daughters, Christy Riley and Misty Riley both of Benton; two sisters, Virginia Thorn of Gilbertsville and Judy McConnell of Fredonia; two grandchildren, Kaytlynn Jones of Benton and Trevor Jones of Sedalia; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tiffany Renee Riley; and one brother. His parents were William Herbert Riley and Nettie Henson Riley.
Arrangements are being handled by Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Marshall County Elks Lodge.
Friends may call from 4 — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Marshall County Elks Lodge.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the William Riley Memorial Fund, Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home, PO Box 341, Benton, KY 42025.
