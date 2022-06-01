METROPOLIS, Ill. — William Ray Windhorst, 61, of Metropolis, passed away at 8:28 a.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, at Massac Memorial Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
William had worked as a truck driver.
William is survived by his wife of 40 years, Karla Greene Windhorst; daughter, Heather Kay McGinnis (Myron); sons, Jonathon Windhorst (Brittany Burns) and Casey Windhorst; grandchildren, Rebecca, Carter, Piper, and Hyalea McGinnis and Madelyn, Ava “Gracie”, and Hayley Windhorst; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
William was preceded in death by his parents, Harry William Ray and Irene Genevie (Flick) Windhorst; in-laws, Carl Greene and Doris Corder.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
