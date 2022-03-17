William R. “Willie Bill” Ellis, 80, of Paducah, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah.
William was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy He retired from Kirby Corporation as a chief engineer. William loved to cook and work on small engines in his free time. On nice days, he could be found in his garden. He had a heart for children. He even spent several years dressing as Santa for Tri-County Special Education. William had a strong faith in his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Victory Assembly Worship Center.
William is survived by his wife, Christina Ellis; two sons, Joseph (Cheryl) Ellis and James (Leslie) Ellis; five stepchildren, David (Karen) Haley, Tommy Haley, Tamie Tyra, Janie Fisk, and Jennifer Vowell; eight sisters, Jean Smith, Kay (Lavoy) Fortner, Linda (Gary) Davis, Mary Phelps, Betty Allison, Joann Reynolds, Barbara Jean VanZandt, Denise Kay Sprague; five brothers, Lloyd “Hoot” DeRossett, Gerald “Peck” DeRossett, Michael (Sheila) DeRossett, Gary (Joyce) DeRossett, and Ronald Lee (Katie) Ellis; two grandchildren, Jordan (Alissa) Ellis and Isaac Ellis; 16 step grandchildren; one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter on the way; and several step great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Beulah and John Louis DeRossett; his father, Reuben Ellis; one sister, Barbara Ann Mason; nine brothers, Hubert Ellis, Willard Ellis, John L. DeRossett Jr., Robert Dale DeRossett, Robert Gardner, Rueben Ellis, Jimmy Ellis, Gary Lee Ellis, and Alan Wayne Ellis; and two grandchildren, Xander Ellis and Jessica Ellis.
Funeral services for William will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Victory Assembly Worship Center with Rev. Gary DeRossett officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Kenton Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour Saturday.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.