BRADENTON, Fla. — William Perce Paxton II, 81, of Bradenton, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023, at his home in Bradenton after losing his battle with cancer.
Perce was a graduate of St Mary’s Academy and Murray State University where he was a proud member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He received his Master’s in Business from Emory University. He was the owner of SOTCO, Inc., formerly Southern Textile Machinery Company, a member of Paducah Jaycees, Paducah Rotary club and St Francis De Sales church. He was an avid lifetime boater.
Perce is survived by his wife of 58 years, Peggy Scott Paxton, daughter, Denise Perrin (Bill) of Paducah, Kentucky; son, William P. Paxton III (Allison) of Jupiter; daughter, Michelle Wilson (Jason) of Nicholasville, Kentucky; Grandchildren, Lauren Paxton (Brittney) of Lake Park; Dylan Thurman of Paducah, Kentucky; William P. Paxton IV of Winter Park; Matthew Paxton of the United States Marine Corps; Sloane Paxton-Dasher of Nicholasville, Kentucky; three step-granddaughters and three step great-grandchildren; and a brother, Tomas Adolph Paxton Jr. of Savannah, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his parents Tomas Adolph Paxton and Carolyn (Betty) Paxton.
There will be no services.
The family requests any expressions of sympathy to be in the form of donations to his favorite causes Cassidy’s Cause 6075 Clinton Rd, Paducah, KY, 42001; Kare for Kids, c/o Miriam Miller, 158 Mohawk Dr, Paducah, KY 42001; The McGangster’s, c/o Jim Gatlin’s TV, 203 N 8th St, Paducah, KY 42001.
