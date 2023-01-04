William Perce Paxton II

BRADENTON, Fla. — William Perce Paxton II, 81, of Bradenton, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023, at his home in Bradenton after losing his battle with cancer.

Perce was a graduate of St Mary’s Academy and Murray State University where he was a proud member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He received his Master’s in Business from Emory University. He was the owner of SOTCO, Inc., formerly Southern Textile Machinery Company, a member of Paducah Jaycees, Paducah Rotary club and St Francis De Sales church. He was an avid lifetime boater.

