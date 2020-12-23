MURRAY — William Lee Myers, 80, of Almo, died at 6:58 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He served his country in the United States Navy for over 22 years.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, George Holman Myers, Jr. and Lillie Mae Lampley Myers; one sister; one brother; and two grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter, Laura Nicolls, Columbus, Ohio ; son, Gregory Myers, Paducah; four sisters, Janet Sue Housden, Symsonia, Carolyn Jean Myrick, Paducah, Magdalene Marie Merrow, Louisville, and Sondra Alderice, Paducah; two brothers, Larry Myers, Texas, and Wayne Myers, West Paducah; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A private burial will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Hopkinsville.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.