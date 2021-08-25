BOAZ — William P. Midkiff, 98, of Boaz, died at 6:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Mayfield Health & Rehab Center.
Mr. Midkiff was of the Baptist faith and attended Wice Baptist Church. He retired from Essex Wire Company as a laborer and machinist.
Survivors include two sons, William “Billy” Midkiff of Paducah and Jeff Midkiff of Boaz; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Millie Julia Flores Midkiff; his father, Floyd Midkiff; and two sons, Mark Midkiff and Floyd “Butch” Midkiff.
No services are scheduled. Private family burial will be held at the Hardmoney Cemetery.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Wice Memorial Baptist Church, 7750 Wice Church Road, Boaz, KY 42027
Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
