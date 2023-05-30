MELBER — William Allen Mathis, 87, of Melber, died on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Providence Point in Paducah.
William is survived by his wife, Arlene Thompson Mathis; two daughters, Pam Miller of Paducah, Regina Raetz of Paducah; two sons, Chris Mathis of Melber, Clay Mathis of Melber; one sister, Elna Katterjohn of Paducah; three brothers, Larry Mathis of Melber, Wayne Mathis of Melber, David Mathis of Viola; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by an infant sister and two brothers. His parents were Walter Allen Mathis and Macie Pauline McGee Mathis.
Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Jerome Frandle, Jason McInally and Philip Farris officiating. Burial will follow at Owens Chapel Cemetery in Melber.
Friends may call from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
