William Linus “Billy” Neihoff, 81, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
Billy was born in Paducah on April 22, 1939, to John Linus Neihoff and Margaret Pearl (McIntosh) Neihoff. He proudly served his country as a member of the Army National Guard and worked as a pipefitter for the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad until he retired. He was a member of the Pipefitters Union, a Kentucky Colonel, and a faithful member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. He was a member of the Neihoff Brothers Country Music Band for over 50 years and played electric guitar with several country music stars at the Grand Old Opry. Billy loved to be outdoors hunting and fishing. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family.
Mr. Neihoff is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy (Hobbs) Neihoff; two daughters, Leslie Hannan (Patrick) of Paducah and Lacretia Womack (Bryan) of Paducah; one sister, Joyce Wurth of Paducah; one brother, Vernon Neihoff, of Paducah; and five grandchildren, Emily Mellott, Eamon Hannan, Cole Womack, Calley Womack, and Abbie Hannan; several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Mr. Neihoff was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret Neihoff; as well as, four brothers, Cletus Neihoff, Roy Neihoff, Edwin Neihoff, and J.D. Neihoff.
A funeral mass will be held for Mr. Neihoff at 10 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Father Bruce McCarty officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at St. John Cemetery.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home. A 5 p.m. prayers service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in Billy Neihoff’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
