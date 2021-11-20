William Lafayette Evans Sr., 81, of Derby, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
Visitation will be at 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, 529 N 11th St. Towanda, Kansas. Burial will follow at Towanda Cemetery.
William was born in Hazel Valley, Arkansas on June 22, 1940, to the late Mila Frances (Fraley) and John Locke Evans. He served in the U.S. Marines. He worked as a district manager/store manager at Walmart.
On Dec. 29, 1958 he married Charlotte Sue (Edens) in Wichita, Kansas, who survives him. He is also survived by: sons William L. Evans Jr. and wife Susan, of Paducah, Kentucky, Steven Evans and wife Cindy, of Rock, Kansas, and Russell Evans, of Wichita, Kansas; brother, Johnny Evans, of Fort Worth, Texas; sister, Barbara Burnett, of Texarkana, Texas; sisters-in-law, Beth Evans, of Udall, Kansas and Alberta Williams, of Anderson, Missouri; grandchildren, Josh (Claudia) Reding, Cody (Brianna) Evans, Tara Evans, and Raven Hammond (Jarrod); and great grandchildren Caleb Lewis, Remington Reding, Rowan Reding, Addison Evans, Arya Evans, and Lennox Hammond.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Clifford and Raymond Evans. Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or American Lung Association, 8400 W 110th St., Suite 130, Overland Park, KS 66210.
