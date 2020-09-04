LA CENTER — William Kilby, 78, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Bill was a member of Pleasant Valley Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He retired after 30 years of service at Westvaco. He was an avid fisherman and loved to duck hunt. Bill served on the La Center Volunteer Fire Department for more than 40 years and was a member of Axe Lake.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn Kilby of La Center; one daughter, LeAnne Garner and her husband Jeff of Paducah; two grandsons, Ryan Garner and Kyle Garner. Two brothers; Donald Kilby and his wife Shirley of Calvert City, and David Kilby and his wife Clara of Bandana.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Delmas and Evelyn Kilby.
A private graveside service will be Friday, September 4, 2020, at La Center Cemetery with the Rev. Kevin Barkley officiating.
Interment will follow at La Center Cemetery.
Morrow Funeral Chapel of La Center is in charge of arrangements.
