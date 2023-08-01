William Kenneth Blackburn, 80, of Paducah, passed away at 3:34 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.

William was born on Jan. 10, 1943, to the late Amos Jackson and Hazel Bernice Faughn Blackburn. William was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. He retired as a plant operator at Westvaco. William loved raising beef cattle and hay farming. He enjoyed telling a good joke and meeting new people with farming interests. William, and his buddies, met every morning at a local restaurant to drink coffee and solve the world’s problems. Family was extremely important to him, as he loved being surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

