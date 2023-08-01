William Kenneth Blackburn, 80, of Paducah, passed away at 3:34 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
William was born on Jan. 10, 1943, to the late Amos Jackson and Hazel Bernice Faughn Blackburn. William was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. He retired as a plant operator at Westvaco. William loved raising beef cattle and hay farming. He enjoyed telling a good joke and meeting new people with farming interests. William, and his buddies, met every morning at a local restaurant to drink coffee and solve the world’s problems. Family was extremely important to him, as he loved being surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Wiliam is survived by his wife of 60 years, Teresa Schmidt Blackburn of Paducah; two daughters, Amy Blackburn Berry (Jerry) of Paducah, and Jill Blackburn Mudd (Dr. Jeff) of Paducah; one son, William Kevin Blackburn (Tammy) of Paducah; seven grandchildren, Rachel Dunsford (Eric) of Paducah, Leigh Ann Free (Jamie) of Paducah, Kasey Clement of Paducah, Kyle Newton of Hickory, Travis Keith Newton of Fulton, Taylor Mudd (Elizabeth) of Benton, and Flynn Mudd (Alaina) of Louisville; and five great-grandchildren, Kale Newton, Owen Dunsford, Aubrey Dunsford, Bentley Free, and Bailey Dunsford.
He was preceded in death by his son, James Blackburn; granddaughter, Hayley Mudd; and his parents.
The family wants to express their heartfelt gratitude to the incredible caregivers who took care of William over the past several years; Teresa, Lisa, Mia, Kasey, and the wonderful staff of Baptist Health Paducah.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home. Rev. Jeff Wallace and Rev. Bob Martin officiated. Burial followed at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Graves County.
Visitation was held Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501, St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105; or the building fund at Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, Kentucky, 42003.
To send flowers to the family of William Blackburn, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.