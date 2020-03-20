William “Buddy” Kenneth Adams, 84, of West Paducah, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center surrounded by his family. He worked for the Kentucky Highway Department for approximately 37 years until his retirement. Buddy enjoyed listening to gospel music, was an avid U.K. basketball and St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan and enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.
Buddy is survived by his three daughters, Tina Serles and Terry (Greg) Dorris all of Paducah, and Trena Vinyard of Harrisburg, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Micah Serles, Kylie Baker, Benjamin Graves, Rachael Trotter, Alexandra Dorris, Madison Dorris, and Lauren Dorris along with several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosa Adams; father, Otis Adams and three siblings, Harold Adams, Ann Adams and Hilda Adams Bell.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mr. Adams will be private.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Go to www.milnerandorr.com.
