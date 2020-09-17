ST. DENIS — William Joseph “Billy Joe” Burgess, 80, of the St. Denis community, died 7:51 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. Billy Joe was a member of the St. Denis Catholic Church and was retired from the former General Tire & Rubber Company in Mayfield after 30 years of service.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Donna Burgess of St. Denis Community; son, Tim Burgess of Fancy Farm; two daughters, Janet Burgess of Fancy Farm, and Sandy (Ronnie) Mason of Mayfield; sister, Wilma Toon of Fancy Farm; two grandchildren, Tiffany Mason and J.R. Mason both of Mayfield; a niece, Shirley Jean Toon of Fancy Farm; and a nephew, Donnie Toon of Fancy Farm.
Billy Joe was preceded in death by his parents, John William & Lala Thomas Burgess.
Graveside services for Billy Joe will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at the St. Denis Cemetery. Chrispin Oneko will officiate. Friends are invited to call between 5 — 8 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Mason, Donnie Toon, Tony Dodson, Mike Courtney, Latta Wiman and Wayne Ellegood. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Courtney, Joe Kunkle and David Hayden.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
