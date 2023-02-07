CALVERT CITY — William Joseph “Billie Joe” Metcalfe, 86, of Calvert City, died Saturday Feb. 4, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Metcalfe graduated from Sharpe High School in Marshall County, where he was a star basketball player. He attended and received degrees from several colleges. Mr. Metcalfe was forever learning. He was a very active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
He is survived by his children, their descendants and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Metcalfe and Lena Belle Ellington; his brother, Robert Earl Metcalfe; and one child.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023 at Lindsey Funeral Home. Officiating will be James O’bryan, Joel Ellington and Sheila Koster. Interment to follow at Hardmoney Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.
