CALVERT CITY — William Joseph “Billie Joe” Metcalfe, 86, of Calvert City, died Saturday Feb. 4, 2023, at his home.

Mr. Metcalfe graduated from Sharpe High School in Marshall County, where he was a star basketball player. He attended and received degrees from several colleges. Mr. Metcalfe was forever learning. He was a very active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

To send flowers to the family of Billie Metcalfe, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 8
Visitation
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
9:00AM-10:00AM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Feb 8
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
10:00AM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Feb 8
Interment
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
11:35AM
Hardmoney Cemetery
5351 State Route 1684
Boaz, KY 42027
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In