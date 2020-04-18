MURRAY — William Conley Jones Sr., 82, of Murray, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Henry County Health Care Center in Paris, Tennessee.
He is survived by two sons, Raymond Jones of Orlando, Florida, and Williams Jones Jr. of Melbourne, Florida; and six grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Murray Memorial Gardens.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
