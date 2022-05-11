Bill Adams, 77, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Bill was born in Paducah on Sept. 23, 1944, to Bea and Mary Rotes Adams. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, a former member of Hendron Lions Club and currently a member of the Paxton Park Golfers Association. After retirement, Bill worked for O’Brien and Associates and Home Town Decorating Center. Bill enjoyed traveling and was able to visit Italy, France and Switzerland. In his free time, he enjoyed playing on an adult basketball league, attending volleyball games and cheering on his favorite team, the Kentucky Wildcats. Bill was a graduate of St. Mary. He married the love of his life, Linda Rawlings, after they attended school together from first grade to graduation.
Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Rawlings Adams; one daughter, Gwen Adams Phillips (Brandon) of Paducah; three grandchildren, Drew Mullinax, Piper Mullinax, Riley Mullinax; two step-grandchildren, Brady Phillips and Brennan Phillips.
He was preceded in death by one son, Christopher James Adams; and his parents, Bea and Mary Rotes Adams.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Brad Whistle officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Vasculitis Foundation/Wegenrs, PO Box 28660, Kansas City, MO 64188.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.