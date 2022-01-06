William George Husfield, 80, of Benton, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield.
He was retired from Motorola where he worked for 33 years as a computer analyst and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a current member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Mary H. Czuj Husfield, of Benton; children, Valerie Dalka, of Schaumburg, Illinois, William “Bill” Husfield, of Alvin, Texas, James O’Brien of Rockford, Illinois; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sister, Peggy McGowen, of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by two sisters. His parents were Harold and Margaret Mary (Russell) Husfield.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022; at Collier Funeral Home with Thomas Blossom officiating.
Friends may call from noon until the service hour on Jan. 10, 2022.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
