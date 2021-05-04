William D. “Bill” Hughes, 79, of West Paducah, died on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Hughes was a member of River City Eagles 3686.
He is survived by a son, David Hughes of West Paducah; and a sister, Mary Jane Vincent of Murray.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Jasper Hughes and Mary Ruth Sumner.
Memorial services are planned for a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.