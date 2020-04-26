BATON ROUGE, La. — William Howard Cress Sr. left this earthly life, Monday, April 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife, son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons. He was born May 17, 1934, in Paducah, Kentucky, to William Taylor and Louise Smallman Cress. He was raised there and graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in 1952. Upon graduating he began working for the Illinois Central Railroad and attending Paducah Junior College.
On October 1, 1955, he married the love of his life, Wanda Byrn of Paducah, to whom he was married almost 65 years. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1956 and served in the Signal Corps. Upon leaving the military, he began his life long career with the Illinois Central RR. He worked as a Special Agent and Claims Agent Manager for the ICRR for over 44 years, residing in many locations along the ICRR line. Retiring in Baton Rouge in 1997 was a decision based solely upon to be with his sons, grandsons and extended family. He loved to play baseball, hunt, and fish and enjoyed sharing his experiences with sons and grandsons. Though their hearts were dedicated totally to one another, their family was always first and foremost as well as lifetime friends they never ceased to contact while still making new ones in each person they meet.
He is survived by his wife, his one and only love, Wanda Cress; his son, William H Cress, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Uté Cress; grandsons, Ryan Cress and Austin Cress all of Baton Rouge; and son, Kevin L. Cress of New Orleans.
Preceded in death by his mother, Louise Smallman Cress, and father, William Taylor Cress.
We’d like to thank the staff at Dr. Bienvenu’s Office at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, the staff at Landmark Skilled Nursing and Life Source Hospice for his care during his last days.
A private family Interment will take place on a future date at Louisiana National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Cancer Services, 550 Lobdell Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA www.cancerservices.org.
