BOAZ — William Howard Bottoms, 81, of Boaz, passed away at 10:58 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Mr. Bottoms was a Crane Operator for Marine Ways and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Wilma Sue Bottoms of Boaz; two sons, David (Cathy) Bottoms of Boaz, John (Tammie) Bottoms of Boaz; three grandchildren, Eric Bottoms of Boaz, Chris Bottoms of Boaz, Justin Bottoms of Massachusetts; two great-grandchildren, Madison Bottoms, Mackenzie Bottoms; and one niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Artie Bottoms and Maggie Lee (Penix) Bottoms; one daughter, Debra Sue Bottoms; and a sister, Evelyne Bottoms.
A private family service will be held. Burial will be at Houser Grove Cemetery in Boaz.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky & Southern Indiana Chapter Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane Ste 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
