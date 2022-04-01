YORKVILLE, Ill. — William “Houston” Godfrey, former resident of Yorkville, died peacefully on Monday, March 28, 2022.
Houston was born on Sept. 4, 1944, in Paducah, Kentucky. He attended Lone Oak High School where he played both baseball and basketball. Growing up on a farm, Houston learned the value of hard work which served him well over the course of his lifetime. At the young of 16, Houston already began to show his love of all things engineering when he travelled to Oklahoma where he helped clear trees for the construction of the Lake Eufaula Dam during his summer break. From there, Houston went on and completed his civil engineering degree and graduated from Rolla University in Missouri.
He had a long and distinguished career working as a mechanical engineer with Caterpillar for 37 years. He spent most of his career in Aurora where he led the introduction of the 992C-Caterpillar’s largest wheel loader. The 992C featured the first Z-Bar lift linkage which was later adopted by all Caterpillar wheel loaders. He then moved to manage lower powertrain development for all Caterpillar wheel loaders and other products. He updated and improved wheel loader axles, dramatically improved axle life and noise prediction techniques, developed and enclosed brakes as well as new robust bearings which featured dramatic life improvement. Houston excelled at leadership, teamwork, and customer service. He often wrote beautiful notes on whiteboards to develop strategy and draw people in. He had Caterpillar engineers from Japan and Belgium relocated to Aurora to jointly design a new family of wheel loader axles. Houston’s greatest strength was people. Many employees spent their “best” years in his employ. He genuinely cared about them and their families. He helped many in their career and created a very positive, excellent work place. He was a well- known and respected manager, his counterparts saw him as serious about the product but affable with a good sense of humor. He left a fantastic legacy at Caterpillar. He was beloved by employees and peers.
Houston was also a faithful member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Aurora. He served as usher and as chair of Trustees for 10 years where he spearheaded many capital improvement projects. His last project included revision of the church parking lot entrance which provided elevator accessibility to the church. Houston served the community in other capacities as well. He was a Red Cross Volunteer Blood Donor and donated over five gallons of his own blood giving many the gift of life. Houston also served as a basketball coach for his church league where one season he led his team of just four players to a glorious championship victory.
Houston had just about any tool one could ever need and with his hobbies as craftsmen and impromptu car mechanic--he could fix nearly anything. Houston continued to enjoy being around water most of his life. In his middle years, he could be found boating on Kentucky Lake where you might find him gazing up at the Barkley Canal Bridge which he helped construct. Other outdoor activities he enjoyed included camping, canoeing, kayaking, and white-water rafting. As he and Dorita began to settle in their home in Yorkville, he was happy with a simpler life which included working in their yard, tinkering with tools, and mowing the lawn. Both he and Dorita had the gift of hospitality and their home was often bursting with family and friends during summers and holidays. Houston was a kind individual and a generous man. If you knew Houston well, you know he was an impeccable record keeper. He also had beautiful handwriting.
Survivors include his wife Dorita, of Naperville, daughters Janet Godfrey, of Gilroy, California, Susan Mantel of Oswego; stepson, Jeff (Lori) Webb of Pendleton, Kentucky; and stepdaughter, Dawn (Dale) Davis also of Crestwood, Kentucky; as well as his grandchildren, Stephanie (Jeffrey), Nathan (Sydney), McKenna, Haley, Daniel, Lauren; great grandchild, Avery; beloved sister Nancy (Tony) Page of Paducah, Kentucky, sister in law, Karen (Al) Wilson of Huntley; and many nieces and nephews including Steven Page of Paducah, Kentucky, and Alan Page of Richmond Hills, Georgia.
Houston was preceded in death by his parents, William Eugene Godfrey and Evelyn Sue Godfrey; and one grandson, Jacob Kyle Davis.
An open visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May Street, Aurora, IL 60506; with funeral to follow. A ceremony to dedicate his ashes will be at a later date TBD in Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Wesley United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are being handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
