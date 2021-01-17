SEDALIA — William Henry Hargrove, 68, of Sedalia, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at his residence.
He was of the Church of Christ faith and a retired employee of Paschall Truck Lines.
Mr. Hargrove is survived by one son, Russell Hargrove of Sedalia; two brothers, Thomas (Randall) Hargrove of Paducah and Stephen R. (Tressa) Hargrove of Mayfield; one sister, Barbara Hargrove Tucker of Mayfield; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry B. and Aline Murphy Hargrove.
Graveside services for Mr. William Henry Hargrove will be 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Lebanon Church of Christ Cemetery. Chris King will officiate. Interment will follow.
Pallbearers will be Cody Hargrove, Elijah Hargrove, Robert Coltharp, Larry Galloway, and Brian Tucker.
Visitation will be noon to 1:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.
