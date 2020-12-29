William H. Neckel, 83, of Paducah, died Thursday, December 24, 2020, at the Ray & Jay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Jane Doll Neckel; one daughter, Penny Neckel/Williams of Waddell, Arizona: two sons, William Neckel and Terry Neckel, both of Paducah; three sisters, Phyllis Fort of Hebron, Sandy Muller of Cromwell, Connecticut, and Judy Burnside of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother, Toom Neckel of Clearwater, Florida; as well as five grandchildren; one great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Justin Henry Neckel, and parents, William Henry Neckel and Florence Porter Neckel.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at the Brook Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Lone
Oak with Mark Whitlow speaking. There will be no public visitation.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
