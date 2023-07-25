MURRAY — William Glen Remley, 86, of Murray, formerly of Eddyville, passed away on July 22, 2023, at Spring Creek Rehabilitation Center in Murray.
William was born in Hickman, on Jan. 2, 1937, to the late Bruce Moss Remley and Pansy Davis Moyers. William was a member of Mayfield Creek Baptist Church in Bardwell. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a retired grocery store owner. William was an avid crappie fisherman and a huge University of Kentucky basketball fan. He was an honest and hardworking man who passed those traits onto his children.
William is survived by two daughters, Sharon Remley of West Paducah and Rhonda Roof of Murray; one son, Dale Remley (Shelia) of Reidland; four grandchildren, Jospeh Woodall, Gina DeBaun (Denny), Cory Roof, and Elizabeth Remley; three great-grandchildren, Kristen Alexander (David), Preston Compton, and Dylan DeBaun; three great-great-grandchildren, Alexis Alexander, Amiyah Alexander, and Kash Alexander; and niece, Jackie Minton (John) of Caneyville.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Shelby Jean Hargrove Remley; one sister, Edith Goldsmith; and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Rev. Richard Pigg officiating. Burial will follow at Wickliffe Cemetery with military honors.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe.
