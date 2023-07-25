MURRAY — William Glen Remley, 86, of Murray, formerly of Eddyville, passed away on July 22, 2023, at Spring Creek Rehabilitation Center in Murray.

William was born in Hickman, on Jan. 2, 1937, to the late Bruce Moss Remley and Pansy Davis Moyers. William was a member of Mayfield Creek Baptist Church in Bardwell. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a retired grocery store owner. William was an avid crappie fisherman and a huge University of Kentucky basketball fan. He was an honest and hardworking man who passed those traits onto his children.

Service information

Jul 26
Funeral Ceremony
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe
1079 Court Street
Wickliffe, KY 42087
Jul 26
Visitation
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe
1079 Court Street
Wickliffe, KY 42087
