METROPOLIS, Ill. — William “Gator” Scarborough, 59 of Metropolis, passed away Sunday September 20, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. He was retired from LaFarge Corp. in Metropolis. Proud member of IATSE Local 421 and employee of Nth Degree Company in Paducah. An avid master woodworker, camper, and fur baby lover.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Yvonne Scarborough of Metropolis; three daughters, Callie (Dylan) Gower, Angelle’(Dwight) McDonald, Kasi (Joe) Koerner; two sons, Bo (Anita) Sharp and Shane Lamb; three grandchildren, Ashley, Jerry and Hayden; and two fur babies, Splash and Tipsy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Scarborough Sr. and Gladys Dashinger Scarborough.
A family hosted Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.