SMITHLAND — William “Bill” W. Gaines, 83 of Smithland, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his home.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Donna, one son, Ron Gaines; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A family planned memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Smithland First Baptist Church.

Private interment in Smithland Cemetery will be at a later date.

Smith Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

