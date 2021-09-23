SMITHLAND — William “Bill” W. Gaines, 83 of Smithland, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Donna, one son, Ron Gaines; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A family planned memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Smithland First Baptist Church.
Private interment in Smithland Cemetery will be at a later date.
Smith Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
